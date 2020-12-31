At midnight on New Year's Eve, Anderson County will usher in a new year and welcome new sheriff, Rudy Flores.
Surrounded by family and friends, Flores will be sworn into office by the Honorable Michael Davis, judge of the 369th Judicial District Court. Afterwards, Flores will then swear in his new leadership team, made up of his new chief deputy and three captains.
“Sheriff Rudy Flores will bring a unique perspective to Anderson County through his prior experience and is well-prepared to hit the ground running,” Davis said. “One only has to look at the fact I’m swearing him in at midnight to gauge his level of motivation. I’m very exited about our future with Sheriff Flores and look forward to seeing great things from his administration in the years to come.
“I would like to thank Greg Taylor and his family for their years of service to the citizens of Anderson County. Serving your community in this role is often challenging and involves great sacrifice, but our future is in good hands.”
While most county officials are sworn in sometime during the day on Jan. 1, County Judge Robert Johnston, said a midnight oath of office is not uncommon for the position of sheriff but has not been required due to the four consecutive terms the office was held by Sheriff Greg Taylor.
“My term in office officially begins on Jan. 1, and due to the transition of authority from Sheriff Taylor to myself, and the nature of things that can happen on a holiday like New Year’s Eve, I want to be sworn in and ready to serve the people of Anderson County as soon as possible,” Flores said.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow is looking forward to a strong partnership between the Palestine Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
“I want to congratulate Sheriff Flores on his new position as our sheriff,” Harcrow said. “I couldn’t be more excited about the leadership and experience he brings to the table.”
Community members and business owners said they are also excited about Flores taking office.
“The reporting staff at the Herald-Press looks forward to working closely with Rudy in his new position as Anderson County Sheriff,” said Publisher Jake Mienk. “Being the county’s top law enforcement official, I’m confident he understands the importance of government transparency as well as the working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the Herald-Press.”
It has been a long campaign trail for Flores who announced his bid for the office in October 2018. He has waited to take office since his landslide victory against Jeff Taylor in the March Republican primary.
This was Flores’ first bid for public office.
Flores served Anderson County as a Texas Ranger from 1996 to 2015. With more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, Flores began his career in 1982 with the Galveston Sheriff's Department.
After moving to the Galveston Police Department, Flores was recruited by the Texas State Troopers in 1988. He moved to Anderson County in 1996, when he was appointed to the Texas Rangers. He served as a Department of Public Safety trooper, sergeant, and Texas Ranger until his retirement in 2015.
After retiring from the Texas Rangers, Flores co-founded a law enforcement training and consulting company. It has trained roughly 1,000 officers and crime-scene investigators per year from dozens of police agencies in several states.
Flores has a bachelor's degree and a Master Peace Officer License. He is a graduate of the Leadership Command College at Sam Houston State University’s Law Enforcement Management Institute.
