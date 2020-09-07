After careful consideration, Alex Aylsworth has moved Home Grill Steakhouse to join the revitalization of downtown Palestine.
"Palestine is such a great town and the people here have been unbelievably helpful during the pandemic and we had customers waiting for us to open on Friday,” said Aylsworth, owner and chef. "Downtown to me is the place to be and we look forward to serving all of our customers at one of Palestine's historic locations."
Home Grill opened for business Feb. 16 in the former Don Jose’s building, located on Palestine Avenue, and despite the immediate onset of the COVID pandemic, the business has thrived.
The steakhouse relocated to its new location, 223 W. Crawford Street, in a building that at one time was the storefront for Eilenbergers Bakery, and previously Farris’ Wraps and Wings this past week, opening on Friday.
"I really wanted to be a part of this great town that is full of great history,” Aylsworth said.
Home Grill Steakhouse is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Its menu features steak and seafood with choices of appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts. They also have a lunch menu.
For more information, log onto https://www.facebook.com/Homegrillsteakhouse/.
