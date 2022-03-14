A judge declared a mistrial in the case against Kimberlyn Snider, a former elementary principal at Neches Independent School District, after a medical emergency Monday in the courtroom.
Attorneys for the state and defense were in the midst of choosing jurors for a trial, when Snider’s attorney, Steven Green of Athens, became ill. Officials called an ambulance to the courthouse, and though Green was not taken to the hospital, he was unable to continue with trial proceedings.
Eighty-Seventh District Court Judge Deborah Oakes Evans declared a no-fault mistrial. A new trial date will be set in the near future.
Snider is being tried on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence and official oppression. She was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression in January 2021. Snider pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2, 2021.
She is on administrative leave from Neches Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.