Queen St. Grille restaurant reopened this month and is ringing in the new year with a new look, and a new chef.
The restaurant was damaged during a fire in late August and, after months of renovations, reopened Friday, Dec. 4.
“We had to completely replace an entire wall, buy new equipment and repaint every surface,” said Jean Mollard, owner of the historic Redland’s building where Queen St. Grille is located. “The new look gives the restaurant a more relaxed, inviting feeling.”
Mollard also welcomes Chef Ira Mittelman, of Little Rock, who has studied fine dining cooking around the world.
“He has refined our menu and every dish is handmade in our kitchen,” Mollard said.
Queen St. Grille is currently open for lunch and dinner during the week and closed on Sundays and Mondays. You can check out both lunch and dinner menus online.
You can also find upcoming events and information on the restaurant’s Facebook page, including information about its five-course New Year’s Eve dining experience with seatings at 5 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 7:30 p.m. This is a reservations only event. Tables are socially distanced and masks are required for seating.
