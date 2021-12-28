A benefit concert is being held for the family Brandon Costlow on New Year’s Eve at the Shelton Gin.
Costlow, 43, of Bois D’Arc, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 5. Costlow is survived by his wife of 19 years, Samantha, children, grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
After completing his education, Costlow dedicated himself to providing for his family by going into the oilfield for 17 years, and started his own business, Costlow Renovation. However, music was his passion. He was a talented musician and songwriter, singing in his band “The Brandon Costlow Band.”
Costlow was working on new music and had just dropped a new single, “Hoping for the Best,” two months prior to his death.
The benefit concert will feature the Brandon Costlow Band with special guests Kenny McCann and Mandy Costlow Seale.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 9:30 p.m. All of the door proceeds from the $15 cover charge and any donations will go to Brandon Costlow’s family.
