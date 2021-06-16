Austin, TX - Texas State Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Texas State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) recently announced a significant allocation of funding for the Texas State Railroad.
"Representative Harris and I have worked hard to ensure there is continued support for the operations of the Texas State Railroad," Nichols said. "This historic railway is an East Texas treasure that families and community groups travel from across the state to enjoy. This funding will ensure the continued operations of the railroad for years to come."
During the 87th Legislative Session, $1.5 million was approved for the Texas State Railroad, which connects Palestine and Rusk. These one-time funds can be used to purchase additional rail cars, perform necessary maintenance on the railway and support continued operations.
"This much-needed funding will help preserve and maintain one of the most beautiful landmarks in the state of Texas,"Harris said.
Nichols and Harris also passed legislation to name State Loop 256 in Palestine the Bascom W. Bentley III Memorial Loop. Judge Bentley served as the 369th District Court judge for nearly 30 years. That district encompasses both Cherokee County and Anderson County. He retired in March of 2017 and passed away later that same year.
"I was honored to officially name Loop 256 in Palestine after the Honorable Bascom Bentley III," Nichols said. "I have known and loved Judge Bentley since he first ran for District Judge. He was an inspiration for many, stern as a judge, mentored many and brought laughter wherever he went. He will truly be missed."
House Bill 2521 passed the Senate on May 28 unanimously. Signs and designations will go up later in the year.
"Judge Bentley was larger than life. His contributions to our community are countless and his positive impact will be felt for generations," Harris said. "He cared deeply about Palestine and her people. This small gesture to memorialize him is just a small token of the appreciation I feel for him and his family. I am truly humbled and honored to author the bill to rename Loop 256 in Palestine the 'Bascom W. Bentley III Memorial Loop'. This could not have been accomplished without the hard work of Senator Robert Nichols, who worked a miracle to get the bill passed out of the Senate. I'm grateful to him for his dedication to our community."
