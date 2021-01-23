Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced committee assignments for the 87th Legislative Session last week. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) was named chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.
Nichols is well known to East Texas and the State Legislature, serving as Texas Senator to District 3, which covers 19 East Texas counties, including Anderson.
Nichols is extremely familiar with Texas Transportation. He was appointed by former Governor of Texas George W. Bush to a six-year term on the Texas Transportation Commission in 1997. He was reappointed by Gov. Rick Perry, continuing to serve until he resigned in preparation to run for Texas Senate.
“I am honored to once again chair the Senate Transportation Committee and look forward to working with my fellow members on transportation legislation,” Nichols said. “It’s been my honor to chair the Transportation Committee since 2011. As a former Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner, I have a unique perspective and understanding of transportation issues facing the state of Texas. I look forward to making a positive impact on all the committees I’ve been assigned to and working hard for Senate District 3.”
The Lt. Governor also appointed Nichols as Vice Chair of the Senate Business and Commerce committee and a member of the Senate committees on Criminal Justice, Finance, the Select Committee on Redistricting and Local Government Committee formerly known as Intergovernmental Relations.
“The Senate Finance Committee serves an important role in forming the state’s budget for the next two years,” Nichols said. “Though the budget this year will be tight due to COVID-19, I want to make sure that the progress we made in school finance last session is a priority. Additionally, serving on the Redistricting Committee is also of particular importance to me. Redistricting only comes once every ten years. I want to ensure it is a fair process and I will be a strong voice that speaks up for rural Texas.”
Nichols was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2006. Prior to serving in the state senate, Nichols was mayor of Jacksonville and served on the Jacksonville City Council.
He and his wife, Donna, his high school sweetheart, have three children.
He is a board member of the East Texas Medical Center.
A plastics manufacturing engineer, he graduated with a B.S. in industrial engineering from Lamar University in 1968. Nichols has built four manufacturing plants, earned 32 U.S. and 128 foreign patents, and created more than 900 jobs for East Texans.
To see all the committee assignments, please visit https://www.ltgov.texas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/2021-Senate-Committees.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.