Texas Association of Community Health Centers, a private, not-for-profit membership association committed to advancing access to quality healthcare in Texas presented Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville, District 3), with TACHC's Community Health Center Champion Award Friday at the East Texas Community Clinic in Athens.
Sen. Nichols was recognized for his help in securing $20 million to the FQHC Incubator program in the Texas 87th Legislature’s third Special Session.
During the presentation Nichols, Rep. Keith Bell and Rep. Cody Harris had a meeting with representatives of community health clinics and discussed how they could all further assist in the fight against health deserts and help quality medical care be more accessible to all regardless of financial or location challenges.
“I am grateful for the service and role Community Health Centers play in providing access to quality healthcare to our communities. These facilities offer a common sense, cost-effective solution to the challenges of our healthcare system,” Sen. Nichols said. “I am honored to receive this award and I will continue to be a champion for these centers.”
Dr. Douglas Curran expressed the importance of small, consistent bipartisan strides towards resolving this healthcare crisis. With rural hospitals in some districts closing leaving thousands without a hospital in spite of large numbers of people moving into the state, healthcare needs are growing and community clinics provide a valuable alternative. In addition, they provide a way for residents to complete their education under the watchful direction of more experienced doctors in less populated areas.
It is estimated that doctors stay within 200 miles of where they train, which Dr. Curran says he is proof of since he trained at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. There is currently a shortage of primary care doctors, with around 60% of them becoming specialists.
“Keep the parts that are good, scrap the parts that aren't working and stop throwing rocks at each other,” Curran said in a previous interview. “We should, as Texans, address our legislature to get every federal dollar possible for healthcare.
The ETxCC mission statement is “to provide comprehensive primary care and preventative care, including health, oral and mental/substance abuse services to persons of all ages.”
ETxCC offers a full range of primary, preventative and enabling health care services such as:
• Family medical
• Preventative care
• OB/Prenatal
• Pediatrics
• Community education collaborative partnerships for dental and health services.
There are currently locations in Gun Barrel City and Athens. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Please visit their website at www.easttexascc.org or call them at 903-887-1011.
