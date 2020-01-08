On Jan. 6, State Sen. Robert Nichols (R.-Jacksonville) gave his endorsement for Anderson County Sheriff to Republican candidate Rudy Flores.
In a letter, Nichols stated, “The Anderson CountySheriff position is vital to the stability and safety of Anderson County,” and “It is imperative the right person is elected for this important position.” Citing his resume of experience, Nichols said, “Without question, Rudy Flores is thoroughly qualified for the job. I am proud to openly support and endorse Rudy Flores for Anderson County Sheriff and encourage all to vote for him.”
In response, Flores stated, “I am honored to have received the endorsement of Senator Robert Nichols. I look forward to working with him on matters concerning Anderson County and its citizens.
“I will continue to work hard every day to earn the endorsement that is most important to me, that of the voters of Anderson County.”
Sheriff Greg Taylor has also endorsed Flores.
Flores is running on the Republican ticket for the office of Anderson County Sheriff against Jeff Taylor, also a Republican candidate.
Flores served Anderson County as a Texas Ranger from 1996 to 2015. With more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, Flores began his career in 1982 with the Galveston Sheriff's Department.
After moving to the Galveston Police Department, Flores was recruited by the Texas State Troopers in 1988. He moved to Anderson County in 1996, when he was appointed to the Texas Rangers. He served as a Department of Public Safety trooper, sergeant, and Texas Ranger until his retirement in 2015.
After retiring from the Texas Rangers, Flores co-founded a law enforcement training and consulting company. It has trained roughly 1,000 officers and crime-scene investigators per year from dozens of police agencies in several states.
Flores has a bachelor's degree and a Master Peace Officer License. He is a graduate of the Leadership Command College at Sam Houston State University’s Law Enforcement Management Institute.
The deadline filing date for county, state and federal elections for 2020 was Dec. 9.
The last day to register to vote in the 2020 primary is Feb.3.
Early voting will be held Feb. 18 - 28 and the Spring Primary election is set for March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.