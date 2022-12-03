An unforgettable evening is literally on tap Saturday, Dec. 10 in historic Downtown Palestine.
The ninth annual Whiskey & Wine Swirl will kick off at 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Check in for the event will be at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce located at 401 W Main Street.
“We are so excited about this year's Whiskey & Wine Swirl,” said Mary Raum, Palestine Tourism Marketing Manager. “We have 10 wineries and six distilleries joining us for what has been dubbed the best holiday party in Palestine.”
Participants will sample Texas wineries and distilleries, snack on perfectly paired bites, receive a complimentary six compartment wine bag for bottle purchases onsite from the wineries, and commemorative event wine and whiskey glasses to take home.
New this year, Zipps Liquor has donated a Pappy Van Winkle 15 year Family Reserve Bourbon to raffle off during the event. The bottle is valued at $3,700 and each raffle ticket is $20 with only 200 tickets being sold.
Tourism Project Coordinator Katie Beth Henry is thrilled to be a part of the event for 2022.
“Helping organize my first Whiskey and Wine Swirl for Palestine Main Street has been a crazy and wonderful experience,” Henry said. “Our team has met some amazing vendors who are coming into town for the event as well as the local businesses that we are getting to showcase. Knowing that the funds from this event go directly back into our town’s beautification is the best part.”
Double Grand Reserve Sponsor for this year’s event is Palestine Toyota. Grand Reserve Sponsor is Palestine Regional Medical Center, who will also be doing a dessert bar featuring 2,400 dessert bites for attendees.
A big reception will follow the event at Tahwahkaro Distilling Co. and is included with the purchase of tickets. Dubbed “Top it Off at Tah,” the event will feature live music by Lauren January and 1502 & Sterne Fine Cigar Co will be onsite. Nine wineries will be set up to sell wine by the glass or bottle.
A free shuttle will be available to transport swirlers around main street and to the reception.
“Getting to spread the joy that these small town and family-owned wineries and distilleries have for their products is energizing,” Henry said. We are helping them get the word out about their spirits, and what better place to do that than in our small, family-centered town that is in the midst of an amazing revitalization.”
City of Palestine Main Street Coordinator Mary Ann Admire is quick to give thanks where it is due for such an amazing event.
“Our sincere thanks goes out to all our sponsors, especially our Grand Reserve sponsors Palestine Toyota, Palestine Regional Medical Center, Tahwahkaro Distilling Co., and Zipps Liquor,” Admire said. “With their support this year, general admission tickets for the Whiskey & Wine Swirl will include tastings from all our participating Texas wineries and whiskey distillers plus access to the fun after-swirl reception party, ‘Top It Off at TAH.’ Each year we have a different mix of host locations participating who are all tremendously generous with their time, space, and talents, giving the event a fresh feel. In addition to the benefits of showcasing the local businesses, Whiskey & Wine Swirl is the primary fundraiser for Palestine Main Street’s downtown beautification projects.”
Tickets for the 2022 Whiskey & Wine Swirl are available at www.visitpalestine.com/wineswirl. Raffle tickets are available for pre-sale as well.
For more information call 903-723-3014 or 800-659-3484.
Whiskey & Wine Swirl is a trademarked event.
