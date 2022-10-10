Investigation into a Thursday double shooting that led to two deaths remains ongoing with no arrests having been made, Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said Monday afternoon.
A relative of the couple found shot to death was taken into custody and interviewed, King said, but gave no additional specifics into the investigation.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday responded to a home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road near Joshua where they found the bodies of Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife, Kay Scarlett, 68.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website lists the couple’s death as homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies responded to the home two times previously after concerned relatives called and said they were unable to reach the couple. King said that no one answered the door on either occasion. Additional calls from family members prompted deputies third visit on Thursday at which time they found the couple deceased.
A truck belonging to the couple, which deputies noticed was missing, was later recovered in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth. King last week said that it is believed that the suspect interviewed by JCSO detectives was the one who left the scene of the Scarlett’s home in their truck. King characterized that relative as a person of interest in the shootings.
Mike Scarlett was a screenwriter, actor and singer, according to KDFW-TV.
A film Scarlett made, “The Cabin,” premiered at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday as planned, according to KDFW.
