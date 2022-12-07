What should have been an ostentatious historical occasion passed quietly Wednesday, Dec. 7 as Palestine celebrated the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the Houston and Great Northern Railroad in Palestine.
Earlier this year, Palestine officials recognized the arrival of the International Railroad in Palestine July 11, 1872 with a celebration at the Texas State Railroad Park.
Just as it was 150 years ago, there was no fanfare or official recognition of the anniversary of the Houston & Great Northern and the International Railroad merging Dec. 7, 1872.
“When the International got here, there was a big, huge celebration,” said Ben Campbell, a local historian and author of Two Railroad, Two Towns. “John Reagan, George Wright and all the people had been trying so hard to get a railroad and they had almost all given up,” Campbell said. “And strictly by geographical location we ended up with a railroad.”
Campbell said there were speakers all day long, a trip on the rails to Long Lake for a community picnic that ended with fireworks.
“When the second railroad, the Houston & Great Northern, came there was no celebration, no recognition, no nothing,” Campbell. “The workers tied into the rails. No one was there with bunting or anything. It was not a big deal to the citizens, however, that railroad was extremely important to Palestine. I can’t say it was more important than the first one, because without the first one, we might not have had the second, but the second brought more traffic, more trade from here to Houston to Galveston than it was from here to Laredo, or from here to St. Louis.”
Campbell said the next year, the two lines merged to become the International & Great Northern Railroad Company with their main offices in Hearn (1871) then the moved to Houston and were there from 1872 to 1875, then moved to Palestine, where the shop and repair facilities were located.
The headquarters, called the General Offices of the I&GN were in Palestine from 1875 until 1881. The new General Office Bldg on Line St. was completed in 1879.
Jay Gould moved the general offices to St. Louis in 1881, but returned to Palestine after legal battles in 1888.
The general offices were moved to Houston in 1911, then back to Palestine in 1918 when they leased the Redlands Hotel and were housed there until 1957.
The building on Line St. was used for storage during the time the general offices were in St. Louis and burned before they returned.
The very first depot, a wooden building was built in 1873. A larger wooden station was built in 1874 because of increased passenger traffic and a large, brick depot was completed in 1892.
The International & Great Northern Railroad was a boon to Anderson County's agrarian based economy, which was mostly cotton.
Before the railroad, the cotton growers had to send cotton to Magnolia Ferry, Parker Ferry or Wildcat Ferry, primarily the Magnolia, for shipment to Galveston market.
According to local historian Ben Campbell, the Trinity was only navigable three to four months each year. Some years, the river was so low, steamboats could not navigate the river to Magnolia, the southern-most of the three ferries in the county. Campbell noted that when that happened, cotton had to be stored in a warehouse, at a cost to the grower, for a year or more until the river was navigable.
“When the river was navigable, steamboats would take from three days to three weeks to reach Galveston,” Campbell said. “In all cases, whenever the cotton was shipped, the grower did not know what the price per pound would be. Prices depended on the market at the port and it changed constantly. The growers did not have access to market data and only knew the price when they were paid, sometimes weeks after cotton was sold or sometimes months.”
According to Campbell, the railroad eliminated most of the shipping problems. The railroad took only a day or day-and-a-half, depending on the Houston to Galveston rail connection, to get the cotton to the Galveston port. And the telegraph lines on railroad rights-of-way conveyed the exact price the cotton brought.
This was a real advantage to the local economy.
Campbell said the rails also helped local peaches reach as far as Chicago, according to an article in the Galveston Daily News.
The International Great Northern railroad became part of the Missouri Pacific Lines in 1925. The Missouri Pacific merged with the Union Pacific in 1982.
At present, Union Pacific has about 57 employees in Palestine and must maintain an employment of 0.52% of its entire office and shop employees in Palestine, which according to the 1954 agreement, includes the following classifications: executives, officials and staff assistants; professional, clerical and general; maintenance of equipment and stores; transportation, other than train, engine and yard; and transportation, yardmasters, switch tenders and hostlers.
