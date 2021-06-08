The city of Palestine will no longer be issuing residential burn permits, effective immediately.
The Palestine Fire Department will also no longer be issuing burn permits to residents in the city of Palestine.
“Burn permits are not required for warming fires, otherwise known as campfires or recreation fires, for cooking and other non-debris burning or ceremonial activities, except under extreme fire danger,” said Kelly Hughes, Palestine Fire Marshall.
In the past, burn permits were issued for the purpose of burning “domestic waste” which includes grass clippings, leaves and branches. However, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations, if waste collection, as defined, is available, it cannot be burned under the domestic waste exception.
The city of Palestine does offer a compost site for disposing of domestic waste.
The site is located at 1630 N. Spring St.and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Residents must provide a copy of their utility bill and a photo identification card with matching addresses.
Waste Connections also offers a domestic waste pickup which includes up to eight bags of leaves and grass clippings each month.
Limbs and branches must be bundled in 4-foot lengths and not to exceed 35 lbs.
Residents can go to the city of Palestine website at cityofpalestinetx.com and click on the Public Works/Trash link for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.