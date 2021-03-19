The long wait for restroom facilities in Davey Dogwood Park is finally over. After more than a decade of planning, fundraising, engineering and battling natural elements, restrooms are opening just in time for the 83rd Annual Dogwood Trails Festival.
The roughly 1,200 square-foot steel building, located near the park’s Rotary Pavilion, offers 10 toilets with separate facilities for men and women and a handicap-accessible toilet on each side. A concrete accessibility ramp from one of the park's main roads allows vehicles to drive within a few feet of the facility.
The new facility is a win for visitors, locals and Anderson County, which formerly rented port-a-potties during the Dogwood Trails Festival, the only relief available to park visitors who drove from near and far to enjoy the blooms, for roughly $1,200 a year.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Joey Hill approved the opening Wednesday, March 17. The facilities are open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the three Dogwood Trails Festival weekends.
The restrooms are also available for groups who rent the pavilion for special events. The county charges $50 per event to cover electric, water and trash services.
The project is the dream of James Kirkwood, owner of a dirt work business and a charter member of CARS of Palestine. A nonprofit motoring club with roughly 30 members, CARS holds car shows at annual festivals. The organization uses money they raise in entrance fees to sponsor local scholarships and other charitable projects.
Kirkwood and CARS drove the project single-handedly, until local philanthropist Hugh Summers encouraged the Palestine Rotary Club to get on board in 2019. Together, the two groups raised more than $50,000.
Skilled trades people also donated time, labor and deeply discounted supplies during the project’s construction. They include Kirkwood, Cooper Plumbing, Henderson Electric, Braly’s Ace Hardware, Walter Chaffin and Ty Cobble.
Anderson County also contributed funds and labor to complete the facility, which is located in Precinct 4. The county contracted with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to build steel stalls for roughly $11,000.
The county also installed an aerobic water system that operates with one 1,500 gallon and two 750 gallon tanks. In 2020, Hill’s crews replaced a clogged water line from the Queen Street main with a new 2,600 foot line.
For information about renting the pavilion, call Kathy Starkey, administrative assistant for the Anderson County Commissioners Office, at 903-723-7820.
