AUSTIN — Austin-based nonprofit BookSpring launched a new program this year that provides books to children and families across Texas.
The program, Books Beginning at Birth, delivers age-appropriate books to families with young children from birth to 4 years old, and some families living in certain ZIP codes may be eligible to receive those books for free.
“Many families don't grow up with books at home, and it's just a terrible loss because so much happens at home to improve reading outcomes for children,” said Emily Cicchini, executive director at BookSpring.
Much of a child’s learning happens within the first three years of life. That’s why it is important that children are exposed not only to verbal language and singing, but also seeing letters on a page, Cicchini said.
She added that when children learn to read before reaching kindergarten, their life outcomes improve.
According to The Children’s Reading Foundation, lack of proficient literacy and early learning skills has far-reaching consequences for students and society. Students who start kindergarten behind form the largest group of dropouts, and they have less than a 12% chance of attending a four-year university, the foundation said.
In addition, students who are not at grade-level reading by the third grade are impacted in every class, as curriculum is mostly taught through reading, the foundation said.
Cicchini said that even adult outcomes, including jobs, income level and overall health, can be tied to early childhood literacy.
“If children get really exposed to language, before age 5, they are going to be so much more prepared for kindergarten,” Cicchini said. “And (learning) happens through repetition with the parent and at home. You can't wait until school for kids to learn to read. You have to start early.”
Unless a family qualifies for free books, Books Beginning at Birth will deliver three age-appropriate books via mail every six months for $30 per child per year.
It has already distributed more than 3,000 physical books since its launch in April. By next August, Cicchini estimates the organization will have distributed approximately 100,000 books through the program.
In addition, the program offers an open digital library where families can access hundreds of books for free, as well as resources and reading tips.
Cicchini said it is vital that parents and caretakers take the time to read to young children at home, particularly because the coronavirus pandemic caused a reading slide.
Since the start of the pandemic, BookSpring has distributed more than half a million books in Central Texas. Cicchini said this new program will allow the organization to reach communities across the state, including those that do not have easy access to a local library or a retail outlet that sells books.
“We're really trying to expand that equity so that everybody has an equal opportunity to read and succeed in life,” Cicchini said.
