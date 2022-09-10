AUSTIN — The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance awarded $5.77 million in grants to 26 north Texas-based veteran service organizations, the department announced Friday.
The organizations that received funding provide services to approximately 3,000 north Texas veterans and their families, a news release said. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, or FVA, North Texas Region, is a multi-county area ranging from Fannin to Navarro counties along the east side to Cottle and Erath counties in the west and from the Red River in the north to Johnson County in the south.
Since its formation in 2009, the grant program has awarded over $234 million in funding, serving an estimated 400,000 Texas veterans and their family members, the release said.
"We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and for their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families," TVC Chairwoman and U.S. Navy veteran Laura Koerner said in a statement.
The grants support a range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.
Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations, it said.
The recipients include:
• City of Dallas - $50,000: Provide veterans in Dallas County with Veterans Treatment Court Services
• Equest - $75,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties with clinical counseling services
• Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star - $100,000: Provide veteran dependents in 18 counties across three FVA regions with supportive services
• Veterans Center of North Texas - $150,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties with financial assistance services
• Citizens Development Center - $200,000: Provide veterans in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties with employment support services
• NPower - $300,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in 16 counties across five FVA regions with employment support services
• Tarrant County Veterans Treatment Court - $300,000: Provide veterans in Tarrant County with veterans treatment court services
• CLC, Inc. - $500,000: Provide veterans and surviving spouses in 254 counties with financial assistance services
• Dallas County Veterans Treatment Court - $500,000: Provide veterans in 254 Counties with veterans treatment court services
• Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland, Inc. - $500,000: Provide veterans and surviving spouses in Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties with home modification services
• SPAN, Inc. - $20,000: Provide veterans in Denton County with transportation programs and services
• Meals On Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County - $500,000: This includes two grants, a housing grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Tarrant County with home modification services; and a general assistance grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Tarrant County with supportive services.
• Jake E’s Riding Round Up - $75,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, Henderson, and Van Zandt counties with clinical counseling services
• The Salvation Army - Grayson County - $100,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties with financial assistance services
• U.G.M. of Dallas - $100,000: Provide veterans in Dallas County with homeless veterans support services
• Marriage Management Consultants - $150,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in 254 counties with peer support services
• One Tribe Foundation - $200,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in 254 counties across this region with clinical counseling services
• City of Fort Worth - $200,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Tarrant County with financial assistance services
• Volunteers of America Texas - $200,000: Provide veterans with financial assistance services
• Collin County - $300,000: Provide veterans in 254 counties with clinical counseling services
• United Way of Denton County - $300,000: Provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Denton County with financial assistance services
• Pecan Valley MHMR Region - $450,000: This includes two grants, one will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker and Somervell counties with clinical counseling services; the second grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker and Somervell Counties with financial assistance services.
• Collin County Veterans Treatment Court - $500,000: Provide veterans in Collin, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties with veterans treatment court services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.