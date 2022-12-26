Northside Primary parade celebrates achievement

More than 100 first graders celebrated student achievement with a Performance Incentive Parade at Northside Primary School this week. Parents and other first grade students lined the halls to cheer loudly for the proud six and seven year olds, who marched to the school cafeteria carrying signs displaying their individual accomplishments.
The students made signs touting their achievements and carried them through the halls during the parade and roughly 75 parents came early to make encouraging signs they could hold up during the parade.
Drumline students from Palestine High School led the parade of students to the cafeteria as they marched through the halls of their school.
The idea for the parade came from Northside Principal Traci Pridgen, who saw a Facebook post by a principal who held a similar celebration at another school.
“I just think it’s important to praise them for the hard work that they do,” Pridgen said. “We’re trying to encourage them to see the things that they can do. We wanted to celebrate their achievement of their goals.”
The event celebrated students’ academic gains in reading and math, such as recognition of sight words and tricky words, memorization of math facts in addition and subtraction and advances in using the school’s educational software.
The students’ signs told the stories of their individual accomplishments and their faces beamed with pride as they displayed them.
One student’s sign mentioned the school’s reading software program called Lexia.
“I have mastered my addition and subtraction math facts. I can read 57 sight words. I went up eight levels in Lexia and I am working on third grade Lexia levels,” the sign said.
Other signs told different stories of the young students’ learning.
“I am moving up in my reading level,” said one.
Another sign showed addition problems that add up to 10.
“I can make 10 in math,” it said.
Roughly half of all first grade students marched, including those whose last names begin with letters A through M.
The students whose last names are in the second half of the alphabet helped cheer for the first group and some made signs to encourage their classmates. They will have the opportunity to have a similar parade to celebrate their accomplishments in the spring semester.
Pridgen said the event involved only half the first grade students so the group would not be too large.
“We wanted to focus on a smaller group,” Pridgen said. “We tried to celebrate everyone’s success so it takes everyone working together.”
