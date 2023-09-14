The Little Pioneer School is hosting a Pioneer Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for its grand opening. The Little Pioneer School is a nursery and preschool located at 509 N. Sycamore St. in downtown Palestine.
This is a free event. There will be pizza from New Town Bistro, ice cream from Cool Cow Creamery, a bounce house, face painting and more.
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce will be there to celebrate the school’s grand opening event with a ribbon cutting.
“The Chamber is excited to welcome The Little Pioneer School to our community with their first annual Pioneer Festival,” said Chamber Director Angela Howell-Fields. “It’s going to be such a fun experience and environment for all the littles to enjoy. Plus we get to celebrate with a ribbon cutting. It’s going to be a fantastic day.”
According to their website, The Little Pioneer School is a faith based preschool with highly-trained professional staff members.
The Little Pioneer School is now enrolling children 11 months to five years of age.
For more information about the Little Pioneer School, call 903-221-8090 or visit www.littlepioneerschool..
