A new law is requiring testing and reporting of COVID-19 cases among staff in skilled nursing facilities with new procedures and devices. Anderson County currently has 367 active cases of COVID-19, while 333 have recovered and 11 have died. Among active cases, roughly 90 are among residents of the county’s five nursing homes, even though they have followed strict guidelines for infection control.
The report shows that in Texas, infection rates are 239 out of every 1,000 residents. Though lower than the state average, Anderson County’s nursing facilities reported almost 90 cases by Aug. 23, the last deadline.
• Elkhart Oaks Care Center reports 34 confirmed cases and no deaths.
• Greenbrier Nursing Center reports 18 confirmed and 13 suspected cases among residents and five deaths.
• Legacy at Town Creek reports one confirmed and eight suspected cases, and no deaths.
• Palestine Healthcare Center reports three confirmed and four suspected cases and no deaths.
• TruCare Living Centers reports 33 confirmed and 17 suspected resident cases and three deaths.
Under the new law, the Department of Health and Human Services is requiring all certified facilities to participate in reporting cases to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Frequency of testing depends on the level of infection in each community, and the goal is to limit the increasing number of infections among residents.
The law also requires facilities to offer tests to residents who display symptoms, or if new COVID-19 cases are discovered, to the federal agency.
Elder care facilities have shown high rates of infection since the start of the pandemic, and reports indicate an increased risk of death with age. Persons 85 and older who contract COVID-19 are at highest risk overall, with a national death rate of 32%. The next-highest groups at risk of death from COVID-19 infection are ages 65 to 75 and 75 to 85.
To help nursing facilities collect the data, the Department of Health and Human Services is issuing 14,000 new point-of-care devices that produce results within 15 minutes. Point-of-care devices have not been widely available over the past few months. Most testing in nursing facilities was sent to laboratories, a process that often required several days to receive results.
Since March, skilled nursing facilities have been closed to the public due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders, which strictly limit visits from family members, volunteers, and other guests.
Local administrators are encouraging family members to participate in virtual visits with residents on Facetime, Skype, or Zoom. In most facilities, family members can contact the activity director to set up an appointment.
Assisted living facilities, which follow different regulations, have not reported any positive cases among staff or residents, as of Aug. 20. Assisted Living facilities in Anderson County include Brookdale Palestine, Windermere at Cartmell, and Dogwood Trails Assisted Living.
CMS is reporting resident infection rates online at www.data.cms.gov.
