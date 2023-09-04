‘Nutcracker’ auditions set Sept. 9 at Tyler Junior College

The Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance’s 35th annual presentation of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet, “The Nutcracker,” is fast approaching.
Auditions will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, in the dance wing of the Ornelas Center for Band, Apache Belles & Dance, located at Apache Pass and Palmer Avenue on the TJC central campus.
“‘Nutcracker’ season is always an exciting time, and we are thrilled to find our talented dancers and actors throughout East Texas,” TJC Academy of Dance Director Carolyn Hanna said.
“Since we sold out so quickly last year, we are ecstatic to offer more performances this year. To celebrate this milestone accomplishment, we will have several guests joining our dancers on stage this year, with several celebrated professional TJC alumni.”
All performances will be held in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC central campus.
Show times
• 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1
• 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2
• 2 Sunday, Dec. 3
• 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8
• 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9
• 2 Sunday, Dec. 10
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1, at TJC.edu/Nutcracker.
Audition details
TJC’s annual “Nutcracker” is a large-scale production with more than 150 roles to fill. Roles are available for performers ages 6 through adult. Performers must be able to rehearse every Friday or Saturday and perform in every show.
Audition times:
• 10-10:45 a.m.: Girls ages 6-8 (must be age 6 by the audition date)
• 11-11:30 a.m.: Boys of all ages
• 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.: Girls ages 9-11
• 1-1:45 p.m.: Dancers invited to audition for the leading role of Clara
• 2-3:45 p.m.: Girls ages 12 and up (girls may be asked to dance en pointe)
• 4-4:30 p.m.: Adults and actors interested in party scene
Those auditioning should arrive at least 15 minutes before their audition time for paperwork and warming up.
For more information, contact Carolyn Hanna at 903-510-2483 or by email at chan3@tjc.edu.
