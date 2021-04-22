The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a storm warning for Palestine and the surrounding areas from noon Friday, April 23 to midnight Saturday, April 24.
Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon and evening Friday as an upper level storm system sweeps through the Southern Plains.
Isolated storms may be ongoing in the morning, but coverage and intensity of storms is to likely increase rapidly Friday afternoon.
Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will all be possible, along with heavy rain.
Remember to remain weather-aware and keep up with the latest forecast updates.
