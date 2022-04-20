AUSTIN — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke condemned decisions made by Gov. Greg Abbott that led to rising prices across the state in multiple sectors.
During a press conference Wednesday, O’Rourke highlighted recent decisions by Abbott on the border, his 2021 winter storm response and favoritism toward corporations as main drivers for the increase.
“Greg Abbott is the single greatest driver of inflation in the state of Texas, and is causing real pain to our fellow Texans right now,” he said.
Property taxes in Texas are used to fund schools, counties, cities and other entities. Those entities are also the ones that set tax rates. But property values are set by the market and the influx of people moving to Texas has led to short supply and rising demands as the housing market booms.
Harris County, the most populous Texas county, saw the average home value increase by 21%. Tarrant County, one of the fastest growing areas in the country, the median list price rose 20% from $309,275 in 2020 to $369,772 in 2021.
If local taxing entities do not decrease their tax rates by the same rate that appraisals increased, property owners can expect to pay more in taxes this year.
“In the ninth largest economy on the planet and the wealthiest country in the world. It is not for lack of resources. It is for lack of political will,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke highlighted other inflations Texans are seeing including the added costs tacked on to their gas bill to make up $3.4 billion in Winter Storm Uri losses.
Inflation across the country and world also impacts grocery bills where the cost of everyday food items are skyrocketing. O’Rourke added that these bills were further impacted by Abbott’s recent border security policies that brought commercial trucks moving between Mexico and Texas to a standstill, leading food to spoil and deliveries to be missed.
To address these issues O’Rourke said if elected governor come November he will work with legislators to ensure the state has full home sales price disclosure so “that everyone is paying their fair share.”
He added that he will prioritize legislation where corporations are made to pay their fair share in property taxes so that homeowners and renters are taking on the burden of funding local government.
“Too often corporations and the very wealthiest are getting out of their fair share,” O’Rourke said. “We need fairness in appraisals. And we need fairness in what people are paying in their property taxes.”
He said he will also work with lawmakers to make sure the state of Texas is funding its fair share of public education.
Currently, Texas public schools receive a majority of their revenue from property taxes. The state worked to change that balance in 2019 by passing legislation that would compress the tax rates school districts can set while also footing the bill for any revenue loss. O’Rourke promised that the state would be responsible for at least 50% of the cost of public education, adding that under Abbott’s leadership the state is responsible for 40%.
Lastly, O’Rourke vowed to look for other revenue sources including medicaid expansion and legalizing marijuana, where O’Rourke says the state spends half a billion dollars a year arresting and detaining individuals for a substance that is legal in most other states.
“Those are four ways that we can reduce the property tax burden on our fellow Texans and do something to change this inflation,” he said.
