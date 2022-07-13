Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is coming to Palestine as part of a 49-day Drive for Texas. The tour includes 70 public events in 65 counties along 5,600 miles across the state, while 49 symbolizes O’Rourke’s bid to become Texas’ 49th governor. His Palestine visit is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 29 at Nickel Manor.
Tracy Torma, chair of the Anderson County Democratic Party, said the campaign is one of three campaign stops in the region on July 29, in addition to Longview and Lufkin.
“We’re thrilled that Palestine is part of O’Rourke’s stops in East Texas,” Torma said.
O’Rourke’s campaign also sweeps through Texarkana, Clarksville and Pittsburg, July 27 to 28, and Hemphill, Woodville and Beaumont July 30.
Torma said she wants to help O’Rourke win the election, including his policies that support rural communities such as hospitals, schools and internet access.
“I appreciate Beto's politics of inclusion,” Torma said. “He wants to move past divisive politics and enact policies that benefit all Texans, such as ensuring our power grid won’t fail during extreme temperatures, increasing teacher pay and putting more money into our children’s education and protecting teacher retirement. I encourage Palestine residents to come hear his plans for a better Texas for all.”
Anderson County’s Democratic Party is sending 13 delegates to the Texas Democratic Convention July 21 to 23 in Dallas. The party is setting up a local campaign headquarters in August at 617 E. Lacy St. near the courthouse.
O’Rourke is the official democratic candidate campaigning against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 election. Affectionately known as “Beto” among his supporters, O’Rourke has held 50 town hall meetings since March while campaigning on more than a dozen issues that primarily affect lower and middle class voters.
According to the campaign’s website at www.betoorourke.com, the issues at stake include: power grid and energy bills, quality of public schools, property taxes, healthcare access and affordability, rural investment, reproductive freedom, public safety and criminal justice, border and immigration, disability rights, voting rights, gun safety, high-paying jobs, marijuana legalization and veterans.
The 49-day Drive begins in El Paso on July 19 and visits roughly 70 communities throughout the state through September 17.
O’Rourke stated his platform in a recent press release.
“We are going to bring people together in every part of this state to overcome Abbott’s extremism, incompetence, cruelty and corruption and focus on the big things that unite us: great jobs, world-class schools, the ability to see a doctor and lowering costs so every Texan can live to their full potential,” O’Rourke said.
Gov. Abbott was first elected as Texas’ 48th governor in 2014. He was re-elected to a second term in 2018 and will serve four more years if he wins the November election.
Prior to becoming governor in 2015, Abbott served on the Texas Supreme Court from 1996 to 2001 and as the state’s 50th attorney general from 2002 to 2015 under Gov. Rick Perry.
O’Rourke is running to become Texas’ 49th governor following two unsuccessful campaigns in 2020 and 2018. He ran for democratic presidential nomination ultimately won by President Joe Biden in the 2020 race and against Senator Ted Cruz (R-Houston) in 2018.
Prior to those races, O’Rourke represented Texas’ 16th district (D-El Paso) in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019.
Nickel Manor is located at 501 Avenue A in Palestine. Guests can register to attend through a link on O’Rourke’s website at www.betoorourke.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.