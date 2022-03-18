AUSTIN — During several events Wednesday, gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke criticized Gov. Greg Abbott’s leadership after news of child abuse accusations emerged from the state's foster care system.
In a federal court hearing on March 10, accusations that at least seven girls staying in a Texas-contracted foster care facility in Bastrop were abused by caretakers surfaced. The children, ages 11 to 17, were victims of sex trafficking when placed into state care where they were again victimized by nine alleged perpetrators, according to reports.
“I wish this were an anomaly within the state of Texas and within this administration but as you all know, it is not,” O’Rourke said. “What is almost unbelievable is that the governor and his office were alerted to this issue back in January and it took them a month and a half to take those young girls out of that specific facility.”
When news broke last week, Abbott ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate the claims, adding that he expected a prompt and thorough investigation.
"The reports of child sex trafficking at The Refuge in Bastrop are abhorrent," Abbott said in a statement. "Child abuse of any kind won’t be tolerated in the state of Texas, and we are committed to ensuring these despicable perpetrators are brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
On Wednesday, Col. Steven C. McCraw with the Department of Public Safety sent a letter to Abbott claiming that there's no evidence anyone at the shelter has been sexually abused or trafficked while at the facility, adding that an investigation into the initial letter sent to the federal court found "material inaccuracies and contained information that had not been properly verified."
But McCraw stated the department's review found two incidents occurred.
The first was reported on Jan. 24, where an employee obtained nude photos of two girls with intent to sell them. The employee was immediately terminated and the incident was reported to the DFPS and the local sheriff's office, the letter said.
The second incident occurred on Feb. 20 when two residents fled the facility through the help of facility employees. Four employees were terminated and a report was filed with DFPS and the local sheriff's office, it said. In this case, there were no allegations or evidence that residents were sexually abused or assaulted, it added.
During an emergency hearing Thursday, McCraw said the investigation still is ongoing but that he anticipates child pornography charges will result.
The Texas Foster Care system has been under scrutiny for its failings in caring for children for more than a decade.
Between summer 2019 and May 2021, at least 23 children died in the state’s long-term care foster system including shelters and facilities licensed by the state, according to records.
There have also been reports of children staying in unlicensed or dangerous locations — such as offices and hotels — as well as exposure to sexual abuse, even as state agencies have promised to do better.
“Talk about the perverse twisted priorities in this state right now,” O’Rourke said at an event Wednesday evening. “When you have 23 kids who've died in CPS custody over the last few years; when you have a seven girls for being trafficked right now … and this guy has a fixation on these transgender children, pulling them, scaring them and putting so many of them through hell right now.”
Paul Yetter, an attorney who represents children in foster care in the federal lawsuit, said in a statement last week that the news of the Refuge accusations are “shocking and shameful.”
“Children are being subjected to terrible abuse in state care, and the agencies say nothing,” Yetter said. “Texas is failing its most basic duty: keep these innocent children safe.”
