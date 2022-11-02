AUSTIN — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, outraised Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott for the third time in the race for the state’s top official.
With a week until the November election, Texas statewide candidates submitted their most recent campaign finance reports on Oct. 31. The reports detail expenditures and donations from Sept. 30 to Oct. 27.
In the latest report, O’Rourke raised $10.5 million from more than 237,500 contributions. Abbott raised $8.8 million from nearly 30,000 contributors, his campaign said.
Of those who supported Abbott, 85% of donations originated in Texas, said Gardner Pate, Texans for Greg Abbott Campaign Chairman.
“Citizens in every corner of Texas have donated to Gov. Abbott's campaign, and with early voting well underway, we're glad to see they are coming out to vote for Gov. Abbott,” Pate said.
O’Rourke also outraised Abbott in the July and October released reports. He also has more cash on hand with $4.25 million, compared to Abbott’s approximately $3.73 million, reports show.
“I’m grateful for everyone who helped raise $10.5 million in just 30 days as we support the Get Out the Vote work of our organizers and record-breaking 100,000 volunteers,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “We’re receiving support from those in every part of this state who are ready to turn the page on Greg Abbott’s failures and vote for change after eight years of this governor putting his extreme agenda over the people of Texas.”
While O’Rourke has managed to garner financial support for his election bid, other Texas Democratic candidates have fallen behind Republican incumbents.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican Dan Patrick raised $3.28 million with about $16.54 million cash on hand, reports show. Democratic challenger Mike Collier raised $712,500 with $128,200 cash on hand.
Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton also raised more than his opponent, Democrat Rochelle Garza. Paxton raised $2.35 million over the reporting period while Garza raised $1.09 million, reports said. Paxton also has about $2.9 million cash on hand, while Garza reports about $285,000.
Even with this financial difference, Garza and Paxton are in the closest race for the state’s top legal advisor, according to polls. A recent poll by Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found Paxton leading by 12 points over Garza. The same poll found Abbott had a 13-point lead over O’Rourke.
Texas voters have until Nov. 4 to vote early. Election Day is Nov. 8.
