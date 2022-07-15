AUSTIN — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke raised more money than Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the race for the state’s highest ranking official, raking in more money over the recent reporting period than any other Texas statewide candidate ever.
According to reports released Friday, between Feb. 20 and June 30, O’Rourke raised $27.6 million; Abbott, who is seeking his third term, raised $24.9 million over the same period.
“We are building a grassroots campaign to reach voters across Texas and (win) on the night of Nov. 8,” O’Rourke tweeted.
O’Rourke’s money came from more than four times as many donors as Abbott’s campaign; O’Rourke reached the milestone from more than 511,000 donors, while Abbott had 113,000 donors.
However, Abbott still maintains the financial upper hand. Abbott's campaign said as of June 30, it had $45.74 million cash on hand. While O'Rourke's team did not release an updated cash-on-hand amount, O’Rourke had $6.8 million, per his last report. O’Rourke added that most of his campaign contributions – 98.9% – came from online donations.
“This unprecedented grassroots fundraising happened because of you and your fellow supporters,” O’Rourke’s campaign said in a contribution email.
The reports come about a week after a new UT/Texas Politics Project poll showed O’Rourke closing in on Abbott.
According to the poll, Abbott has a six point lead over O’Rourke. This is down from a 10-point lead the incumbent held over his challenger in February and an 11-point lead in March.
Abbott's campaign said it is planning to use a large portion of its fundraising on ads this fall, ahead of the November election.
“Our campaign has also pre-purchased more than $20 million in advertising for the fall, and begun funding an extensive block-walking program to get voters to the polls this November,” Texans for Greg Abbott Campaign Chairman Gardner Pate said.
