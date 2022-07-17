DALLAS — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke called for a united Texas, adding that only in working together can he unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
O’Rourke rallied delegates at the party’s state convention in Dallas on Friday, promising to be a governor for all Texans, hitting several key Democratic policy positions.
“Imagine a governor who instead of attacking teachers, supports them, pays them enough so they don't have to work a second or third job, just to make ends meet. Imagine a governor who will fix the grid by winterizing and weatherizing it, by connecting ERCOT to the national grid, by investing in energy efficiency and lowering your utility bills,” he said.
Twice this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, called on Texans to reduce electricity use in order to ensure grid reliability as temperatures pushed past 100 degrees in much of the state.
O’Rourke reiterated his push to legalize marijuana, expand medicaid and ensure reproductive rights.
His speech came just hours after it was revealed that his campaign not only raised more money than Abbott in the last reporting period — $27.6 million to Abbott’s $24.9 million — but that he has raised more money in a single reporting period than any other statewide candidate in the history of Texas.
Nonetheless, O’Rourke acknowledged the uphill battle it will be to turn the deeply red state blue, and encouraged delegates to continue reaching out, knocking on doors and registering voters.
“All of this is within our power to accomplish,” O’Rourke said. “I want you to remember this - not only can we do this, we have done this before against much greater odds.”
In a counter event in Dallas to support Abbott, former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen called O’Rourke a “flip flopper,” adding that he cannot pick a policy position. Specifically Bonnen highlighted O’Rourke’s statements on border security, one of the most important issues among Texans, polls show.
“Beto is, I think, a decent man, but he can't pick a position, and it's one of his real challenges in life,” Bonnen said. “The truth of it is his record isn’t too clear, his flip flops won't save him.”
In a nod to Abbott, Bonnen said if Texans want leadership, they should select “the man who has done it, proven it and has carried it forward.”
