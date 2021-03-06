Lots of new programs have led to growth and participation in Oakwood Independent School District’s Ag Department during the 2020-2021 school year.
“We are very fortunate to offer a little bit of everything for our Oakwood students in Agriculture Science,” said Taylor Brown, Oakwood FFA Sponsor. “From floral design to welding, we offer 14 different Ag classes for our students. In Oakwood we believe in small town, big education and our Ag program definitely takes this motto to heart.
Brown said the biggest factor for the program’s growth this year was the addition of a Vet Tech Program. The Certified Vet Assistant Program is sanctioned through Texas A&M and provides students a hands-on approach to earning licenses for employment opportunities for the future. There are currently 12 students who are completing the program and travel to Southwest Hills Vet clinic weekly to obtain clinical hours. Once these students complete their hours, they can take the exam for the level one license.
This year, the Oakwood Ag program also added a Beef Heifer Show Team. Three heifers were sponsored to three different students to raise and show at various livestock shows across the East Texas area for the 20-21 school year. Through this program, students who would never have had an opportunity otherwise, were able to show cattle. It has been a huge learning factor for the Oakwood students on this team. Oakwood FFA plans to add more heifers to the show team next school year.
Interesting programs and competitions have been another area that has encouraged new members, Brown said. There are currently 53 students enrolled in the Oakwood High School FFA program. There are 19 Jr. FFA members at Oakwood Elementary school as well.
This year alone, the Oakwood ISD program has grown by over 40% in student participation in livestock shows, welding, competitions and community service activities.
In the Fall the Oakwood FFA member participated in the Leadership Development Event where 42 Oakwood ISD students competed in events like public speaking, parliamentary procedure contest and agriculture quiz contest. There are 24 schools of various sizes in Oakwood’s FFA district and all of the Oakwood teams placed in the Top 10.
“My goal is to be one of the best Ag programs around,” Brown said. “I want our students to be real world ready and our Ag program is definitely preparing our students for anything they desire to achieve.”
