The Oakwood Panthers unveil their new stadium as they celebrate homecoming night against the Trinidad Trojans Friday night.
It’s been a long – but rewarding process – that began about three and a half years ago for Oakwood administration and their athletic program. From acquiring the land to designing the project., to dealing with the major price increase and the lack of available material due to COVID, to the final construction phase.
“We are so excited and proud to open our new football field Friday,” Oakwood Superintendent Russell Holden said. ‘The community came out and overwhelmingly supported the passing of the bond that allowed for all of this to happen. All the credit for this project goes to the support we have received from our community and for the willingness of the board to take on the project.”
The new football field addressed a few issues that prompted Oakwood to pursue the project. Students now have the opportunity to train on a track, which was the catalyst behind building a new track and football field.
“We have seen quite a bit of growth over the last several years and the board wanted to make sure we are ready for continued future growth,” Holden said. “We like to think we are somewhat unique in that we offer a modified four-day school week.”
We have great academics, an outstanding Agriculture program with newly renovated and expanded facilities, an amazing Theater Arts program with a newly renovated auditorium and now an updated track and football field. We still have room to grow and improve, but with our community’s support I feel we are on the right track to make Oakwood the best it can be.”
Oakwood is off to an impressive start in football under first-year head coach J.J. Johnson. They’re 6-2 on the year with their latest win coming in a 105-58 win over CenTex Homeschool. Zack Nickerson rushed for 402 yards and 12 touchdowns in the win. He’s up to 2,068 yards and 44 rushing touchdowns on the year.
It’s all the more reason they’re juiced to see his explosive talent on their new field Friday.
“It’s not many six-man programs that have turf fields,” Johnson said. “I want to thank Mr. Holden and the school board for putting our kids first and having the vision for this. It holds great magnitude in this community.”
Oakwood is ranked 17th in Class 1A-Division II and is fully focused on seeing itself at the top of that list by the season’s end.
“We’ve talked about being a state championship level program,” Johnson said. “We have a good opportunity to get there. I’m enjoying this part of the process and we’re gassed up for Friday.”
