GRAPELAND – East Texas knows and understands that summer is determined by neither temperature nor a calendar. Only one thing signals the start of summer in these parts - the arrival of the first Pennington watermelons.
According to the Pennington family, this year’s crop looks to be essentially perfect.
“They are looking great, really great,” said LaWanda Pennington. “Now we just have to get them all harvested.”
The fields, as they are every year, are abuzz with a legion of East Texas workers bringing this year’s crop in for shipping and selling.
But this season hasn’t been without challenges. Like every other American, the Penningtons are feeling the squeeze of overwhelming inflation.
“Everything’s gone up,” said Stanley Pennington. “We just paid the seed bill, the fuel bill and the heavy equipment bill. It’s about triple what we’re accustomed to.”
But in true Pennington fashion, Stanley keeps his sense of humor.
“Everybody always wants to know how we get seedless watermelons from seeds,” Pennington mused. “I guess the secret is paying for really expensive seeds!”
Across the street at the loading shed, Ross Pennington was visibly upbeat.
“Man, they look great,” Ross said. “I spent several months watching that red spot on the weather app thinking ‘I wonder if this is the year the weather puts us out of business,’ but we were blessed, and it looks like a really good year.”
The watermelon stands are in the usual spots once again. Trailers sit in downtown Grapeland, on Bypass 287, also in Grapeland, and a third is stationed in Crockett. Kim’s convenience store in Elkhart will be carrying the best melons on earth as well.
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. Summer has officially been given the green flag.
For more information call the Pennington Melon Shed at 936-687-4710.
