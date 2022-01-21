AUSTIN — As the coronavirus omicron variant continues to lead to a high demand for testing, local Texas leaders have warned residents of fake covid testing sites, but the extent of the issue isn't clear.
Across the country, there have been reports of fake COVID testing sites where scammers are asking for credit card and social security numbers. Then, they never provide test results, officials said.
According to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker, there have been 133 COVID-related scams reported in Texas since the start of the pandemic, but only seven have been reported since the start of the omicron surge in early December — and almost all exclusively occurred in the Houston and Fort Worth areas.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a Jan. 9 release that his office has received complaints regarding pop-up mobile sites in Houston taking people’s personal and credit card information “only to disappear the next day without a trace.”
But his office would not verify whether it is investigating such claims nor how many it has received.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner too said in a press conference that he had heard reports of fake pop-up sites, urging residents to visit the city’s website to verify the legitimacy of sites before going.
“Just be very careful,” Sylvester Turner said. “If anybody is asking you for a credit card, if anybody is asking you for money, those are big, big signs and you simply need to walk away.”
Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson urged residents in a news release to be careful with the sites they select to receive testing.
“Research the facilities before you and make sure they are a valid testing site,” she said.
But while a couple of major metros have reported issues, smaller communities have not.
Spokespeople for Gainesville and Mineral Wells law enforcement — both outside of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro — said they have not had any reports of fraud.
“Your request is the first we have heard of this sort of thing,” said Mineral Wells Police Chief Dean Sullivan.
Police and sheriff departments in other major metros have also reported no known issues.
However, should an individual come across a testing site that is believed to be illegitimate, they should direct their claims to the AG’s office, state officials said.
Claims can be made at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection
“Generally speaking, we recommend people seek health care, including testing, at providers they have a relationship with or that they are familiar with,” DSHS Director of Media Relations Chris Van Deusen said. “If they encounter an unknown testing provider, they should ask questions like what test they use, what lab they use, who the authorizing provider is, and they shouldn’t need to provide personal information like a social security number or financial information.”
Here are a few things to keep in mind when looking into testing sites, per the Federal Trade Commission website.
• Get a referral. Go somewhere you have been referred to by your doctor or state or local health department’s website, and not a random testing site seen around town.
• Check the source. Did you hear about a new testing site on a neighborhood social media group or email listserv? That “neighbor” could actually be a scammer. See if the site is also listed on your state or local health department’s website.
• Not sure if a site is legit? Check with your local police or sheriff’s office. If a legitimate testing site has been set up, they should know about it. And, if a fake testing site is operating, they’ll want to know.
