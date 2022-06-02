OKLAHOMA CITY — House Democrats called Thursday for a series of “responsible public safety measures” and increased gun regulations, a day after a Muskogee man gunned down four people at a Tulsa medical building,
“We all took a really hard look at what the laws are like in Oklahoma,” said state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa. “And how we certainly are not doing enough to prevent those things from happening from a state policy standpoint. And before we could get here today, our entire community was victimized in a way in which we all would have liked to have had prevented.”
Gun rights advocates and Republicans, meanwhile, dismissed their calls for more stringent gun regulations.
Nichols said Democrats had developed the Stand Against Violence and Extremism Act, or SAVE Act, even before Wednesday’s shooting, when police said Michael Louis entered Saint Francis Health System's Warren Clinic armed with a semiautomatic rifle he had purchased the same day. He killed two doctors, a receptionist and a patient.
Democrats noted that Wednesday’s shooting came just days after another man opened fire at a Memorial Day event in Taft, killing one and injuring seven others. Another 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, and 19 children and two teachers were shot to death in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
Nichols said Democrats want to repeal the state’s anti-red flag law. They want to repeal laws that allow permitless carry as well as those that allow concealed carry in zoos and public parks. They’re also calling for a new statewide red flag law, a new waiting period to obtain a gun and raising the minimum gun purchase age to 21.
They urged their Republican colleagues to pass all the reforms when the Legislature reconvenes for special session this summer.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said there is “absolutely no appetite” among Republicans, who control the state House and Senate, to increase restrictions for law-abiding gun owners.
“I guarantee the majority of the Republican Party will support your Second Amendment rights, your freedoms, and they’re not going to have a knee-jerk reaction to a situation,” Humphrey said.
He said it makes him “angry” that instead of targeting the people responsible for the incident and discussing the “moral decay of our society,” there are calls to strip rights from the people who don’t break the laws.
“(They want) to try to take their rights and ability to defend themselves away, which is insanity,” Humphrey said. “I am totally confident that the Republican Party will take no part in that and that we will see our Second Amendment rights defended by our party.”
He said he supports making guns more accessible so people can protect themselves, and arming teachers to stop school shooters.
Humphrey said the conversation should be focused on reforming the mental health system, not limiting access to guns for law-abiding citizens.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she hears from Republicans time and time again that the issue is more about mental health. But if they truly believe that, she said, then they “need to put their money where their mouth is and make a significant investment in mental health.”
She said mass shooting events over the years have shown that more guns do not make people safer, but actually make them less safe. Yet the rhetoric in Oklahoma and Texas continues to be “the best thing to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” she said.
“There were good guys with guns in Texas and over a dozen people still lost their lives,” Virgin said.
She said across the world there are problems with mental health and problems with people committing acts of violence.
“The difference in America is access to weapons of war, to semiautomatic rifles that can cause this kind of damage in a limited amount of time before the good guy with the gun even has time to show up,” Virgin said.
Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, said he doesn’t believe the state’s gun laws need to be tightened. If anything, he said, they need to be expanded to make it easier for people to defend themselves.
“If anything, we need to go to special session to make sure public schools can make it more accessible for teachers to be able to carry while on the job,” Spencer said.
He said the Tulsa hospital where the shooting occurred was a no-gun zone, which made it “a softer target” compared to Oklahoma businesses that allow people to carry. State law allows private property owners to determine whether people can carry on the premises, and it makes businesses immune from any civil or criminal liability.
Oklahoma was also the first state to pass anti-red flag laws, he said.
Red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, allow law enforcement or families to ask judges to temporarily take firearms from individuals who might pose a danger to themselves or others.
Oklahoma’s Anti-Red Flag Act, signed in 2020, prohibits municipalities, courts and counties from adopting policies restricting gun access through such protection orders.
Spencer said his group agrees with the fact that mentally unstable Oklahomans who have had their cases adjudicated should not be in possession of a firearm, but he said there are already laws regarding that.
He also contends if it were easier to access guns, it would deter mass shootings because anyone contemplating shooting up “soft target areas,” or places where people are not armed, would know that someone might be carrying.
In any case, he said, bad people will still manage to come up with guns by stealing them regardless of the restrictions placed by lawmakers.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.