The Old Denby Building, former home of the Denby Furniture Store, is reopening as The Historic Palestine Event Center. The refurbished three-story building next to the Texas Theater is the only event venue in Palestine’s Main Street District.
The Historic’s owners, Kevin and Nicole Fuhr, moved to Palestine from Colorado in early 2020 and began renovations as part of their vision to revitalize the downtown area.
The owners and managers, Pablo and Adriana Contreras, also of Palestine, hosted a ribbon cutting, Open House, and Night of Worship Friday evening where they gave away swag.
The Denby Building was designed by architect Theodore S. Maffitt around 1935 and exemplifies the Two-Part Commercial structure common among many of Palestine’s commercial buildings. Like many buildings in the 1930s, the style emphasizes a simple design.
Most recently, the Denby Building housed Denby’s American Grill, which opened in 2011 but closed several years ago. The building’s event space is furnished with bistro-style tables and chairs with room for a dance floor in the center.
The second-floor mezzanine provides views onto the first floor and is decorated with a curtain of red velvet drapes. The third floor is currently empty.
“They’re going to rent it out as a special event venue for bridal showers, wedding receptions, concerts, and other events,” said Joli Ballew, member relations and events coordinator for the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
Adriana said that some businesses have already booked Christmas parties but other possibilities include baby showers and birthday parties.
“Whatever you want to rent it for, we can definitely accommodate it,” she said. “Anything really is possible.”
The starting rate is $100 per hour for events of one to 25 people. Weekday events require a two-hour minimum and Friday through Sunday events require a minimum of four hours.
The Historic is located at 201 W. Crawford St. For information call 903-345-5676 or visit www.thehistoricec.com.
