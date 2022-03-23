The Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival is bringing much more than old-time music to Palestine Thursday through Saturday at the First Baptist Church. It brings more than 200 musicians from around the nation and a 19-year tradition of music appreciation and education for music of more than 100 years ago.
The gathering draws some of the best-known names in old-time music who are returning for the festival’s 19th year. Participants, who know the renowned gathering as the Old Pal Festival, are resuming after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
The festival is also resuming at a new venue that differs greatly from its cherished former home inside the Museum for East Texas Culture at Reagan Park. The city closed the Reagan Building in 2020 due to a lack of compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act and the prohibitive cost of renovating it.
Old-time music came from the British Isles and continued to be played by settlers of the Appalachian Mountains in the Eastern United States who played instruments such as the fiddle, banjo, dulcimer, and bass. A dulcimer is a stringed instrument with a long wooden body that is played by bowing, strumming, or plucking.
Musicians Margaret and Jerry Wright decided to hold the festival in Palestine in 2002 after searching for a performance venue and a community that would suit the musicians’ needs. They decided on Palestine after visiting the museum’s auditorium, which offered good seating and acoustic qualities. Margaret said the musicians will miss performing at the Reagan Building.
“We’re going to miss the museum terribly,” she said. “We had 18 festivals at the museum.”
Margaret, who now lives in Kennard, also continued the festival after Jerry’s death in 2016. Wright is well-known within her sphere as a talented musician who plays mountain dulcimer, a long stringed instrument held across the lap. She also plays the upright bass, guitar, and piano. She described the old-time music featured at the festival as “toe-tappin,” lively and upbeat.
Margaret is continuing the festival because it is well-loved by everyone who participates. She said musicians enjoy the festival because it is “laid-back” and they’re encouraged to choose music that inspires them.
“We have heard, over the years, that if people could only go to one festival a year, this would be it,” Wright said. “It’s very, very popular and well received and loved by so many.”
Musicians pay a fee to participate in the sessions, which involve teaching, demonstration, and improvisation. The schedule is often flexible and spontaneous; moreover, many musicians participate in jams late into the night.
Concerts are open to the public. The first occurs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Friday and Saturday performances are held at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person per day.
For information visit www.oldpalmusic.com or email margaretwright@yahoo.com.
