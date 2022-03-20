The 19th Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival returns to a new location at the First Baptist Church of Palestine the weekend of March 24-26. More than 200 musicians from around the United States are returning to perform and jam on instruments popular in the 19th century and earlier.
Co-founder Margaret Wright of Kennard said participants call it the Old Pal festival because the old-time music predates bluegrass.
“It’s based on fiddle and banjo tunes played in the Appalachians, which actually originated in the British Isles,” she said.
A performer who performs nationwide, Wright plays mountain dulcimer, a long stringed instrument held across the lap. She also plays the upright bass, guitar and piano. She described the music as “toe-tappin,” lively and upbeat.
Wright and her late husband Jerry co-founded the festival in 2002, choosing to hold it in Palestine after visiting the museum and discovering its acoustic qualities. The popular festival continued to grow before the pandemic, drawing the best-known dulcimer and banjo players from around the U.S.
Wright said the musicians are looking forward to hosting the festival at the church but will miss holding it at its previous location, the Museum for East Texas Culture, the former Reagan High School building. The city closed the Reagan building in 2020 due to its lack of accessibility for persons with disabilities.
“We’re going to miss the museum terribly,” she said. “We had 18 festivals at the museum.”
Despite the delays and setbacks, including Jerry’s death in 2016, Wright said other musicians from around the country are looking forward to the festival’s return this month.
Musicians pay a fee to participate in the sessions, which involve teaching, demonstration, and improvisation. The schedule is often flexible and spontaneous; moreover, many musicians participate in jams late into the night.
Concerts are open to the public. The first occurs at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Friday and Saturday performances are held at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person per day.
“We have heard, over the years, that if people could only go to one festival a year, this would be it,” Wright said. “It’s very, very popular and well received and loved by so many.”
For information visit www.oldpalmusic.com or email margaretwright@yahoo.com.
