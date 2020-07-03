POLK COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers Division arrested this afternoon an Onalaska police officer—following an investigation that began in May of this year—on a charge of official oppression.
Gabriel Moore, 43, was placed in the Polk County Jail on the Class A Misdemeanor charge.
Investigators believe Moore may have committed similar crimes in other areas as well. Anyone with information about those offenses is encouraged to contact Texas Ranger Ryan Clendennen at 936-327-6836.
Moore worked at various police agencies in Polk, Montgomery, Chambers, and Harris Counties since 2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.