Residents at the Hampton Chase and Hampton Village apartments in Palestine could see lower energy bills due to an Oncor incentive program to install new high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.
Owners of the Hampton Chase and Hampton Village worked with the Dallas-based Oncor and its multifamily HVAC program to replace older HVAC units with new, high-efficiency heat pump systems. Owners replaced 31 HVAC units at Hampton Chase and 18 units at Hampton Village.
Oncor offers financial incentives for multifamily dwellings --- both low-income and market price apartments. It’s one of several energy efficiency programs from Oncor under its Take A Load Off, Texas effort. These programs are funded with a multimillion-dollar budget approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
In the case of multifamily dwellings, property owners work with HVAC contractors and apply for the funds to assist in replacing inefficient, older systems.
Last year, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy gave Oncor’s Multifamily HVAC program an Exemplary Program Award based on its effectiveness and innovation in helping customers achieve better energy efficiency levels.
The Multifamily HVAC program is a competitive application process. This year, Oncor selected 41 projects for the incentive funds, said Carl Brown, Oncor’s Senior Program Manager for Energy Efficiency.
The projects represent over 4,200 apartment units in 18 cities across North Texas – from Big Spring in West Texas to Palestine in East Texas.
“We look at each application and then calculate the lifetime value of the energy savings,” Brown said.
“The HVAC contractor receives the Oncor financial incentive and the rest is paid for by the property owner. The real winners are the customers because they’re getting a more efficient system.”
Brown said customers on average can expect to lower their annual electric usage 15-30 percent with the new HVAC equipment, depending on their lifestyle.
To find out more about Oncor’s energy efficiency programs and Take A Load Off, Texas, go to www.takealoadofftexas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.