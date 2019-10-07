A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday, following a shooting in the 900 block of North Howard Street in Palestine that seriously injured a 16-year-old boy.
Leon Owens of Palestine was arrested for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after the victim and another juvenile went to 909 N. Howard St. to meet with Owens. Inside the residence, Owens allegedly pointed a gun at the juveniles and demanded that they empty their pockets, Palestine Police said.
Owens then reportedly fired multiple shots, one of which struck the victim in the head near his left eye. Owens then fled through the back door. The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m.
The victim managed to make it outside to the street, where he was picked up by emergency services. He was taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center's Emergency Room, and then transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he remains in serious condition.
Palestine Police officers later found Owens hiding in a clothes dryer at 413 W. Green St. Owens was taken into custody and transported to the Anderson County Jail, where he is held on a $250,000 bond.
Palestine Police Detective Justin Carlson obtained the arrest warrant for Owens.
Assistant Chief Mark Harcrow said the Palestine Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.
