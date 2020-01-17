One woman is dead after a two-car collision just outside the city Thursday.
Nedra Parham Smith, 77, of Chandler, was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado west from a private road and attempted to cross FM 3244, roughly 1.5 miles west of Palestine.
Palestine resident Benjamin Oben Edbe, who was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 north on FM 3244, struck the Chevy on its left side.
Smith was pronounced dead by Judge James Westley at Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Edbe, 55, was treated and released at the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.