A Lindale man was killed and a Jacksonville man was injured in a two-car head-on accident in Anderson County Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. William Lockridge, with the Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation indicates that at 6:09 a.m. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, of Lindale, was traveling East on US 84, one mile west of Palestine, driving his 2015 Nissan Sentra on the wrong side of the road, not passing in a curve, when he struck David Trawick, 45 of Jacksonville, driving a 2013 Ford F 350, head-on.
Ramirez was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Karen Taylor at the scene.
Trawick was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center.
This investigation is ongoing.
