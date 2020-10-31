The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred after noon on Friday, Oct. 30.
According to Sheriff Justin Killough, at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Navarro County Road in the northwest portion of Houston County after a shooting was reported to 911.
At the home, law enforcement found a deceased male.
Another male at the scene was taken into custody and transferred to the Houston County Jail.
Names are not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies, including Grapeland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Grapeland EMS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.