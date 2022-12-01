Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are investigating a two-car accident that left one passenger dead and another injured.
According to the preliminary investigation, at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Alex Garcia, 18 of Frankston, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 175, eight miles east of Frankston, when Garcia began to make a left turn onto ACR 3051 he failed to yield the right-of-way, turning left and entering the path of a 2007 Subaru Tribeca, driven by Omar Perez, 22 of Grand Prairie. Perez was traveling westbound on US Highway 175. Perez’s Subaru Tribeca struck Garcia’s Ford Fusion on the right passenger side.
Garcia’s passenger, Devany Betancourt, 18 of Frankston, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Karen Taylor.
Perez’s passenger, Anna Lorena, 20 of Grand Prairie, was transported to a Tyler hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days. Link: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/
