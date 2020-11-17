The Palestine Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured Monday, Nov. 16.
Justice Harris, 25, of Baton Rouge, La., passed away overnight at the hospital. Anderson County Pct. 4 JP James Westley has ordered an autopsy.
The surviving victim has been treated and released from the hospital.
The PPD is investigating who shot them and why.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, the department responded to a reported vehicular accident just after 6 p.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd. at Upper Lake.
Harcrow said just after the report of the crash, PPD dispatch received a 911 call from a resident reporting hearing gunshots near the 2100 block of M.L.K.
This location was approximately half a mile from the scene of the crash. Harcrow said the caller reported that after hearing the shots, they witnessed a male subject running away.
Officers arrived and found a white S.U.V. had left the roadway and struck a tree.
Harcrow said when emergency workers removed the two people from the vehicle they discovered both had gunshot wounds.
Both of the victims were transported by EMS to Palestine Regional Medical Center in “critical condition.”
“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident,” Harcrow said. “We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”
This is an ongoing investigation. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.
