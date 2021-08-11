TYLER--Early Monday morning Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-175 approximately 2.6 miles east of the city of Cuney in Cherokee County.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2007 Dodge Durango was traveling east on US-175 while at the same time the driver of a 2007 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on the same roadway.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the Durango crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the Ford head-on.
The 17 year-old male driver of the Durango, from Frankston, was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Jacksonville in stable condition.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Angela Washington, 43, of Jacksonville.
Washington was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition. A passenger in her vehicle, Cheryl Smith, 68, of Jacksonville was pronounced at the scene. Another passenger, Gloria Williams, 68, of Jacksonville was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.
