District 5 councilmember Dana Goolsby is still the victor of the June 12 mayoral runoff election according to recount numbers, but an attorney speaking on behalf of opponent Mitchell Jordan said the process is not over.
A recount of the votes from the runoff election between Gooslby and Jordan, a former councilmember for District 2, was held Monday, June 21 at the Anderson County Annex.
The manual recount, requested by Jordan, began at 1:30 p.m. Monday and was complete by 5:20 p.m. According to Mayor Steve Presley, the final vote total was 621 for Jordan to Goolsby’s 632.
“Thank you to everyone who supported me through the campaign, two elections, and a recount,” Goolsby said. “I am honored to have your support and confidence. Thank you to every person who voted in this election.”
Jordan asked that Carroll Robinson, chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, be contacted for a statement following the release of the results.
“I think the process is a long way from being finished,” Robinson said.
Robinson said that he believes the relocation of the polling place was handled incorrectly and that the recount was only the first step in an ongoing process.
“It is sad and frustrating that because of the incompetencies of the folks running the mayoral runoff that we have to deal with the challenge before us,” Robinson said. “Hopefully they will have learned from this second situation and we will not face the same in 2023.”
Jordan submitted the paperwork Thursday, June 17 requesting a recount after a 10 vote differential of 631 for Goolsby and 621 for Jordan was the conclusion of the June 12 runoff election.
Prior to the recount, Jordan voiced his concerns over the consolidation of polling locations into Goolsby’s district.
On May 7, the city council met to canvass the results from the general election and set the date and location for the runoff election.
After some community members had expressed concerns over the election day polling location, city officials contacted the Secretary of State. Holding the election at the Palestine Independent School District Administration Building did not violate election code, according a press release from the city that cited the Secretary of State’s response on the matter.
Following the rules and guidelines of the state election laws, the Palestine City Council canvassed the election with a provisional declaration on Friday, June 19. Due to the count resulting in a different outcome, the city council will have to canvass the updated total in order to certify and validate the election.
“I look forward to serving the entire community as mayor, and working together to make Palestine’s future as bright as possible in a community where all citizens are heard and feel valued,” Goolsby said.
Goolsby cannot be sworn in as mayor until after the election is certified.
