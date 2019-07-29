A local resident was shot during a home-invasion Friday that Palestine Police officials say was drug related.
Christian Martinez, 25, of Palestine, suffered two gunshot wounds when armed suspects shot through the front door before entering his home in the 100 block of Variah Street, shortly after 12:30 a.m.
Two other victims, both juveniles, were physically assaulted after the suspects broke in. PPD officials are withholding the names of the juvenile victims.
Acting on a tip, PPD officers from patrol and criminal investigation located one suspect, LaDarrion Davidson, hiding in a vehicle at JR Mufflers on West Oak Street.
Police reported Davidson, 22, of Palestine had 79 grams of ecstasy, and 3.6 ounces of marijuana, as well as physical evidence linking him to the crime scene in his possession when he was arrested.
Detectives later learned Matthew Castilleja, 18, of Palestine, and two 15-year-old juveniles were also involved in the incident.
Both juveniles were detained; one was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. PPD are also withholding the identities of the juvenile suspects.
All suspects were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, and Davidson was additionally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple drug charges.
Castilleja is being held on $250,000 bond. Bond for Davidson has not yet been set.
“The officers did an outstanding job,” PPD Asst. Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press Monday. “Officers arrived quickly, and apprehended these dangerous individuals. At this time we believe the incident was drug-related.”
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
