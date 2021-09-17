CORSICANA – On Sept. 16 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on US 287 approximately two miles south of Cayuga in Anderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup was traveling south on US 287 when, for an as of yet undetermined reason, the driver drove off the left side of the roadway and into the ditch. The pickup struck a dirt embankment where it came to a stop.
The driver of the pickup, 58 year-old, Billy Breedlove, of Mabank, was transported by ambulance to Palestine Regional Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. Medical personnel later pronounced Breedlove deceased. Breedlove was taken to the Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
