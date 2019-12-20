Stephanie Harrison has worked for the Palestine postal service for 20 years. She's seen a revolution in retail shopping.
Harrison directs the sorting and delivery of Amazon shipments. In September, online Amazon shopping brought in four flats of packages a day. During the holidays, 15 flats a day are coming in.
“Very busy,” she text messaged on Friday.
Today, Santa doesn't have to haul packages around the world; shoppers don't have to leave their homes. Just click to load and click to check out.
But all this customer convenience has a flip side.
Online vendors' growing share of the retail market is eroding the ability of cities, towns, and communities to repair streets, deliver water, remove garbage, and protect residents from crime, fires, and natural disasters.
Items purchased online by Palestine residents are taxed at the rate of 8.75 percent, but little of that tax revenue comes back to Palestine. Instead, it funds the tax base of cities where the warehouses are located.
Palestine Mayor Steve Presley has worked for more than a year to persuade state lawmakers to return revenue generated by residents to their home communities.
“Buy local,” is the mayor's mantra.
No one knows for certain, but online shopping could take up to nearly $1 million a year from the city.
Sales tax revenue to the city has grown slowly, Presley said, but not nearly as fast as it should. “What else could account for that,” he said.
People even buy household goods online, like cleaning supplies. “People will tell you it's so much more convenient,” Presley said. “And there's free shipping.”
Sen. Robert Nichols (R.-Jacksonville), has requested legislative hearings on making the distribution of sales tax revenue more equitable.
“The tax should go to the city where the people live, not where the warehouse is located,” Presley said.
With items purchased in Palestine, the city gets 1.5 percent of the total. (The total tax collected, including the city's share, amounts to 8.25 percent of the total purchase, with 6.25 percent of the total purchase going to the state.)
The city's share of the sales tax is disbursed into separate funds, including the general fund, the Palestine Economic Development Corporation, and a dedicated street fund.
Presley, a pharmacist for Walmart Super-center, advises city residents who want to shop online to shop from Walmart Super-center's online service, the only large online retailer that returns sales tax to the city.
Receiving a share of the sales tax on items purchased online would bolster the city's infrastructure, city Finance Director Jim Mahoney said. He estimates that, for every $1 million spent in online purchases, the city could gain a tax of $15,000.
Walmart Super-center is likely the largest sales tax generator in Palestine. In 2017, the store collected roughly $800,000 in sales tax; of that amount, 1.5 percent, or $12,000, went to the city.
That’s better than nothing, which is what usually comes from shopping at most online sites.
