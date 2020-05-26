The Texas A&M AgriLife Research Service will present Callahan/Shackelford Wildlife Lunch and Learn Series on May 28. The free online event will focus on managing native pastures for dove and quail.
The webinar will be held on the Zoom meeting platform from noon to 1 p.m. and preregistration is required. The event is hosted by the AgriLife Extension offices of Callahan and Shackelford counties.
“This is a good opportunity for people to spend their lunch hour with us virtually,” said Kloey Painter, AgriLife Extension agent for Shackelford County. “We’ll be discussing how landowners can attract and provide an appropriate habitat for these birds.”
Topic and speaker:
May 28, Managing Native Pastures for Dove – Maureen Frank, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist, Uvalde.
“While we’re still social distancing, this lunch-and- learn series allows us to share information from our AgriLife experts with people all across Texas,” said Karl Winge, AgriLife Extension agent for Callahan County. “We hope anyone with an interest in these birds will spend an hour with us on those days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.