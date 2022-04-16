AUSTIN — In a system already struggling to make ends meet, accessibility to adequate indigent legal counsel is being ever more strained as Operation Lone Star brings more migrants through the program every day, legal representatives said.
During a House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence meeting Thursday, members spoke with legal experts, advocates and indigent defendants on the issues facing current indigent counsel practices.
Under the U.S. Constitution, accused individuals have the right to state-provided counsel should they be unable to afford one, this includes every individual who goes through the American legal system regardless of citizenship status.
Because of that and with the spike in migrant captures along the Texas-Mexico border, defendants — mostly charged with misdemeanor trespassing — are sitting in jails, or modified prisons to accommodate the growth, for months before barely present legal counsel help them through the system, experts said.
“The improvements that I think we can continue to make are definitely contingent upon adequate funding,” said Jim Allison, general counsel for the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.
Allison broke down costs of having such a program stating that while constitutionally required to provide adequate indigent legal programs, the state only contributes about 12% of the needed funds, which have tripled since its launch in 2001. The remaining is provided by counties through collected property taxes.
The issue there, Allison pointed out, is that tax bases vary by location. Therefore, in rural counties where the tax base is small, successful indigent counsel programs are harder to achieve.
“It was our hope and our understanding that the state of Texas, frankly, would begin funding the increased costs that came with the system,” Allison said. “Unfortunately, that has not happened.”
According to Texas Indigent Defense Commission data, about 14% of indigent defendants in urban areas do not have adequate counsel. That number jumps to 37% and 55% in mid-size and rural areas, respectively.
Jeff Burkhart, executive director of the TIDC, said that Texas spends just half of the national average on indigent defense where per capita the national average is $17 versus Texas’s $9. And beyond that, some Texas counties spend $1 per capita on indigent defense, he said.
“Unless you have a system where the prosecution function and the defense function are both well resourced and well funded, you don't have a fair fight, and that's when we see issues like wrongful conviction,” Burkhart said.
The lack of funding then leads to a domino effect within the system.
Without adequate funding, it is difficult to recruit top-rated attorneys to take on cases, where the average pay per hour is about $30, Burkhart said.
The program has also faced a rapidly increasing caseload, backlogged by the COVID-19 pandemic and then with more clients through Operation Lone Star.
“We have thousands of cases out there where our criminal defendants are not able and have not been able for the last couple of years to receive a speedy trial,” Allison said. “That's not their fault; it's not the court's fault. But we need to recognize that and we need to move forward as quickly as possible to relieve that backlog.”
Allison added that the TIDC is working to obtain funding to clear the backlog, but its request of $63 million has since only been approved at $14 million.
“It'll be difficult enough to catch up with the COVID backlog, even if they're fully funded, but if they're not, then we're gonna continue to see that backlog persist,” Allison said. “I’m afraid that many of those defendants may be languishing in our jails due to inability to make bail and inability to get their cases heard.”
When Operation Lone Star launched, it did include funding for the predicted increase in indigent defense needs of at least $100 million. That money would be used to establish a central indigent defense hub.
In partnership with the Lubbock Private Defenders Office, two nonprofit legal organizations have contracted with the state to provide legal assistance solely for OLS cases that come from four counties. (PD staff believe the number will grow to six, if not seven, by next month.)
LPD has also contracted with other outside attorneys and in total has about 60 attorneys working on these cases.
The hub’s role is to quickly move migrants through the legal system while ensuring they have adequate resources such as assigning an attorney and providing access to translators.
As of Thursday, judges have conducted 3,800 magistrations in the central office since July, said Megan LaVoie, administrative director for the Office of Court Administration.
But the process is not moving very quickly.
OLS Chief Defender Amrutha Jindal said that in Kinney County, individuals arrested in July had earliest trial dates set in late October to December, sitting in jail the entire time if unable to post bail. She added that where the county previously averaged 12 misdemeanor cases per year now had 2,600, exacerbating backlog issues.
Increasing caseloads are also impacting attorney work, forcing counsel to give clients limited individualized attention, sometimes offering as little as five minutes before moving on to the next client, one defendant testified.
Jindal added that if the defendant is able to post bail, because they are not U.S. citizens, when they are released they are sent back to Mexico or another country. It is then incumbent upon attorneys and/or their team to track down defendants, who may have limited access to wifi, to make sure they appear at their scheduled hearing. This process is also monopolizing a lot of time and resources, advocates said.
“We do have just barely enough attorneys to be able to handle this volume but the attorneys who are getting these cases are getting quite a large volume of cases on average,” Jindal said.
Amanda Woog, executive director of the Texas Fair Defense Project, argued that while low pay and overbearing workloads is making it difficult to recruit and retain indigent defense attorneys, money will not solve the greater issue – attorneys feeling as though they are fighting a battle already lost.
Woog said the mental health strain of seeing a client sit in a retrofitted jail cell for months on end until a trial date is available is also taking a toll on attorneys.
“I think what it tells us is that defense attorneys don't want to operate a system in which justice is not possible, and that's what [OLS] is right now,” Woog said. “It's not just the money. It's the challenges of working with a system that feels like it's designed to traumatize and hurt your clients and feel like there's nothing you can do to really help them.”
The committee, through an interim charge from Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, has been tasked with studying accessibility of indigent counsel and whether correct practices are effective while following current requirements. Testimony from the meeting could be used to guide future policy or funding changes.
“There is a great chance that we will have more information and more recommendations to address our current criminal justice system,” said Committee Chair Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth.
